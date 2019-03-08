Man caught on camera damaging Range Rover in Woodford Bridge
PUBLISHED: 13:38 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 12 September 2019
Archant
A man has been caught on camera gouging the paintwork of a Range Rover in Woodford Bridge, causing £5,000 worth of damage.
The victim, a 31-year-old woman, had parked her car in Chigwell Road and visited nearby shops on May 30 at 11.15am.
A man is then seen on CCTV approaching the vehicle and, using an object in his right hand, he gouges the paintwork and then walks off.
You may also want to watch:
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and police are appealing for information.
Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is urged to contact police on 101.
You can also tweet information to @MetCC.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.