Man caught on camera damaging Range Rover in Woodford Bridge

PUBLISHED: 13:38 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 12 September 2019

A man is caught on camera gouging the paintwork of a parked Range Rover in Woodford Bridge. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A man has been caught on camera gouging the paintwork of a Range Rover in Woodford Bridge, causing £5,000 worth of damage.

The victim, a 31-year-old woman, had parked her car in Chigwell Road and visited nearby shops on May 30 at 11.15am.

A man is then seen on CCTV approaching the vehicle and, using an object in his right hand, he gouges the paintwork and then walks off.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and police are appealing for information.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is urged to contact police on 101.

You can also tweet information to @MetCC.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Redbridge Council doubles free parking on high streets as payments go cashless

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

Allotment holders give up plots after Redbridge Council approves 25pc hike in fees

Allotment holders in Redbridge have had to give up their plots following a hike in fees. Picture: Ken Mears

Do you know these women? Police release CCTV of pickpockets who targeted pensioner in Ilford

Do you recognise these women? Police are appealing for help from the public. Picture: Met Police

Chequers Barkingside to close for month for £250k refurbishment

What The Chequers will look like when it reopens. Picture: Stars Pubs & Bars

