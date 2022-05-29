News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man collapses as two arrested following Cranbrook Road crash

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:05 PM May 29, 2022
Updated: 4:27 PM May 29, 2022
Crash on Cranbrook Road on May 29

Pictures of a crash on Cranbrook Road earlier today - Sunday, May 29 - during which two men were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving - Credit: Nigel Roots

A man is in hospital after collapsing at the scene of a crash on Cranbrook Road earlier today.

Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision at 1.11pm this afternoon (Sunday, May 29).

Officers - attending with the London Ambulance Service - arrested two men on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The man who collapsed has been taken to hospital where an update is awaited on his condition.

