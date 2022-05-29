Man collapses as two arrested following Cranbrook Road crash
Published: 4:05 PM May 29, 2022
Updated: 4:27 PM May 29, 2022
A man is in hospital after collapsing at the scene of a crash on Cranbrook Road earlier today.
Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision at 1.11pm this afternoon (Sunday, May 29).
Officers - attending with the London Ambulance Service - arrested two men on suspicion of dangerous driving.
The man who collapsed has been taken to hospital where an update is awaited on his condition.