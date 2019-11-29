Man charged with murder of 19-year-old in Clayhall

Mohammed Usman Mirza was fatally stabbed in Clayhall on Tuesday, November 19. Picture: Met police Archant

A man has been charged with murder and possession of a knife following the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old in Clayhall.

The scene in Fullwell Avenue, Clayhall. Picture: Imogen Braddick The scene in Fullwell Avenue, Clayhall. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Detectives investigating the death of Mohammed Usman Mirza have charged a man.

Police were called at 10.20pm on Tuesday, November 19 to Fullwell Avenue.

Officers attended and found Mohammed suffering from a number of stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Mohammed was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.53pm.

Shariq Khan, 20, was arrested on Thursday, November 28 and was subsequently charged today (Friday, November 29) on suspicion of murder and possession of a knife.

He is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Friday, November 29.

Two 19-year-old men were also arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, November 28 and have been released under investigation.