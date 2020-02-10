Search

Man charged with attempted murder over alleged Ilford stabbing as police confirm victim is stable in hospital

PUBLISHED: 08:51 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 10 February 2020

One man, in his mid-30s, is in critical condition after being stabbed at a home in Ilford during the day on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

One man, in his mid-30s, is in critical condition after being stabbed at a home in Ilford during the day on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

An Ilford man has been charged with attempted murder and is due to make his first court appearance later today following an incident in which another man was stabbed on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that Silviu Pungaru, aged 35, of The Drive, Ilford, was charged with attempted murder after being arrested on February 8.

That followed an incident in which a man, also believed to be aged 35, was stabbed at a residential address in The Drive at around 3,.45pm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where the Met has now confirmed he remains in a stable condition.

Officers from the East Area Command Unit continue to investigate.

