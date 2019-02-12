Man charged with murder after stabbing outside Ilford Station
PUBLISHED: 07:39 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:39 04 March 2019
Archant
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Che Morrison outside Ilford Railway Station have charged a man.
Florent Okende, 20 (28.02.99) of Eastern Avenue, Redbridge was charged late last night (Sunday, March 3) with the murder of Ché Morrison, possession of a pointed or bladed article and possession of cannabis.
He will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, March 4).
Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4054.