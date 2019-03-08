Search

Wanted man arrested in Seven Kings after jumping from window

PUBLISHED: 12:36 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 05 August 2019

A man jumped from the first floor of a building before being arrested by officers in Farley Drive, Seven Kings. Picture: Google

A man jumped from the first floor of a building before being arrested by officers in Farley Drive, Seven Kings. Picture: Google

A man wanted by police has been arrested in Seven Kings.

Officers located the man in Seven Kings Road around 9.25am this morning (Monday, August 5) and he was later seen entering a building in Farley Drive.

He then jumped from a first floor window and officers arrested him for breaching a court order.

He was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life changing or life threatening.

