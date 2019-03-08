Man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a fight breaks out in Ilford
PUBLISHED: 18:10 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:18 16 May 2019
A man has been arrested and another man suffered a head injury following a fight in Ilford.
Police were called at around 4.40pm on Wednesday, May 15 to reports of a group fighting in Green Lane.
The London Ambulance Service also attended the scene and found one man suffering a head injury.
His condition is not believed to be life threatening.
Another man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Inquiries into the circumstances of the fight are ongoing.
