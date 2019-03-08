Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency worker at South Woodford mosque

PUBLISHED: 10:31 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 22 July 2019

Police were called to South Woodford mosque on Sunday (July 21). Picture: Google

Police were called to South Woodford mosque on Sunday (July 21). Picture: Google

Archant

Police were called to reports of a man acting suspiciously at Woodford Mosque in South Woodford yesterday (Sunday, July 21).

Officers attended the mosque in Mulberry Way at around 2pm and a man, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of breaching court bail, assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

You may also want to watch:

South Woodford police said on Twitter: "He was arrested but became violent towards police (kicked me in the leg) and urinated in the back of our police van.

"He'll have to explain his actions to a court."

The man was taken into custody where he remains.

Most Read

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman injured in Clayhall crash and buses 123 and 179 on diversion

A section of the road has been roped off after a crash in Clayhall

Redbridge Council gives decision on 42-storey building on Bodgers site

Councillors looking at the model of a 42-storey building on the Bodgers site in Ilford. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Families will live in ‘concealed boxes without sunlight’ if Recorder House and Bodgers towers go ahead, says architect

Courtyard view of the plans for the former Recorder building on High Road, Ilford. Picture: Polity

Recorder letters: Kenneth More Theatre, King George A&E, thanks to Whipps Cross, CCTV, postal appointments and baking for Alzheimer’s

Ken Gaunt wonders why the money for the new theatre can't be spent on the High Road. Picture: KEN MEARS

Most Read

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman injured in Clayhall crash and buses 123 and 179 on diversion

A section of the road has been roped off after a crash in Clayhall

Redbridge Council gives decision on 42-storey building on Bodgers site

Councillors looking at the model of a 42-storey building on the Bodgers site in Ilford. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Families will live in ‘concealed boxes without sunlight’ if Recorder House and Bodgers towers go ahead, says architect

Courtyard view of the plans for the former Recorder building on High Road, Ilford. Picture: Polity

Recorder letters: Kenneth More Theatre, King George A&E, thanks to Whipps Cross, CCTV, postal appointments and baking for Alzheimer’s

Ken Gaunt wonders why the money for the new theatre can't be spent on the High Road. Picture: KEN MEARS

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Daggers boss Taylor pleased with improvements shown in Southend United encounter

Reece Grant of Dagenham scores and celebrates with Joe Quigley (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O’s continue clean sheet streak at Dartford

Leyton Orient centre back Josh Coulson with the captain's armband (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Minister praises Ilford Muslim leader as ‘positive voice’ in standing up to extremism

Deputy leader Cllr Kam Rai, Baroness Susan Williams and Bashir Chaudhry. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency worker at South Woodford mosque

Police were called to South Woodford mosque on Sunday (July 21). Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists