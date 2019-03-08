Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency worker at South Woodford mosque

Police were called to South Woodford mosque on Sunday (July 21). Picture: Google Archant

Police were called to reports of a man acting suspiciously at Woodford Mosque in South Woodford yesterday (Sunday, July 21).

Officers attended the mosque in Mulberry Way at around 2pm and a man, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of breaching court bail, assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

South Woodford police said on Twitter: "He was arrested but became violent towards police (kicked me in the leg) and urinated in the back of our police van.

"He'll have to explain his actions to a court."

The man was taken into custody where he remains.