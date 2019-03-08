Man in critical condition after being shot in Woodford Green
PUBLISHED: 09:52 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 12 July 2019
A man in his 40s is in a critical condition after being shot in Woodford Green last night (Thursday, July 11).
Police were called to Malvern Drive at 11.10pm following reports of a shooting.
Officers, armed police and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man suffering from gunshot injuries.
He has been taken to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
No arrests have been made. Enquires continue.