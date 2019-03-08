Search

Man in critical condition after being shot in Woodford Green

PUBLISHED: 09:52 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 12 July 2019

A man is in a critical condition after being shot in Woodford Green. Picture: Google

A man is in a critical condition after being shot in Woodford Green. Picture: Google

Archant

A man in his 40s is in a critical condition after being shot in Woodford Green last night (Thursday, July 11).

Police were called to Malvern Drive at 11.10pm following reports of a shooting.

Officers, armed police and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man suffering from gunshot injuries.

He has been taken to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Enquires continue.

