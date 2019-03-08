Man in critical condition after being shot in Woodford Green

A man is in a critical condition after being shot in Woodford Green. Picture: Google Archant

A man in his 40s is in a critical condition after being shot in Woodford Green last night (Thursday, July 11).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Malvern Drive at 11.10pm following reports of a shooting.

You may also want to watch:

Officers, armed police and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man suffering from gunshot injuries.

He has been taken to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Enquires continue.