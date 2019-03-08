Boy who inspired Ilford's pop-up homeless hostel visits project named after him

Malachi Justin and Salvation Army volunteer Mindaugas Peculionis. Picture: John Clifton Archant

The boy who inspired the pioneering pop-up homeless hostel in Ilford has paid a visit to the project's first shipping container home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Project Malachi was named after Malachi Justin after donated £5 to help build homes for the homeless. Picture: John Clifton Project Malachi was named after Malachi Justin after donated £5 to help build homes for the homeless. Picture: John Clifton

Project Malachi was named after Malachi Justin, now 10, after he sent £5, which he received from the tooth fairy, to Ilford's Salvation Army.

You may also want to watch:

After asking them to purchase a house for the homeless with the donation, the Salvation Army decided to honour his kind act by naming the project after him.

Salvation Army's Captain John Clifton said: "When Malachi was six he sent us £5 he'd got from the tooth fairy with a letter saying to use it to build homes for people that are homeless.

"In a few months time, that dream will be reality."

Building work has started on the hostel's site in Chadwick Road, Ilford and the project's first shipping container home arrived earlier this month for future residents and donors to see what the self-contained studios will look like.