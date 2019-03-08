Search

Boy who inspired Ilford's pop-up homeless hostel visits project named after him

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 July 2019

Malachi Justin and Salvation Army volunteer Mindaugas Peculionis. Picture: John Clifton

Malachi Justin and Salvation Army volunteer Mindaugas Peculionis. Picture: John Clifton

Archant

The boy who inspired the pioneering pop-up homeless hostel in Ilford has paid a visit to the project's first shipping container home.

Project Malachi was named after Malachi Justin after donated £5 to help build homes for the homeless. Picture: John CliftonProject Malachi was named after Malachi Justin after donated £5 to help build homes for the homeless. Picture: John Clifton

Project Malachi was named after Malachi Justin, now 10, after he sent £5, which he received from the tooth fairy, to Ilford's Salvation Army.

After asking them to purchase a house for the homeless with the donation, the Salvation Army decided to honour his kind act by naming the project after him.

Salvation Army's Captain John Clifton said: "When Malachi was six he sent us £5 he'd got from the tooth fairy with a letter saying to use it to build homes for people that are homeless.

"In a few months time, that dream will be reality."

Building work has started on the hostel's site in Chadwick Road, Ilford and the project's first shipping container home arrived earlier this month for future residents and donors to see what the self-contained studios will look like.

