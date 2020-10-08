Woodford Green Library set for much-needed makeover

Woodford Green Library is set for a much-needed makeover. Picture: Redbridge Council Archant

Woodford Green Library has been selected for a much-needed makeover and is set to re-open next year.

The refurbished library is set to re-open next year. Picture: Redbridge Council The refurbished library is set to re-open next year. Picture: Redbridge Council

All libraries were closed at the start of the pandemic, and five out of the 12 libraries across Redbridge have since reopened. The rest are due to reopen over the next few months, pending government guidance.

While the libraries have been closed, Redbridge Council and Vision RCL have taken the opportunity to review renovation options to spruce up older libraries to bring them up to the standard of other refurbished libraries in the borough.

Work on the Woodford Green Library will include redecoration, refurbishment and rewiring throughout. Plans are still in development, but there is a possibility of additional services opening.

While the refurbishment works are being done, residents are advised to either visit nearby South Woodford Library or use the library’s online service.

Residents can access a vast range of ebooks, e-audiobooks, e-newspapers, e-magazines, and film downloads available free of charge through the online services by using your library card and Pin.

Leader of Redbridge Council, Cllr Jas Athwal said: “Unfortunately, we had to close our libraries due to the pandemic. However, we have always been clear this is a temporary measure to keep staff and library users safe. Now the government guidelines have changed, we’re opening up libraries across the borough slowly, to make sure there are no health and safety risks. I’m looking forward to the newly decorated Woodford Green Library opening soon.”

At this time, all items on loan will continue to be renewed, and customers can reserve books via the Vision website or the My Library app.

Books from across The Library Consortium can be reserved and sent to any of the five libraries currently open in the borough.

In addition, Home Library Delivery Services are available for anyone who is housebound and can also be arranged by contacting the library.

The five libraries now open are: Redbridge Central, Fullwell Cross, Goodmayes, South Woodford and Wanstead.

More information on library services in Redbridge can be found at www.visionrcl.org.uk/libraries