Fire at block of maisonettes in Wanstead

Published: 6:22 PM June 11, 2021

Firefighters were called to a block of maisonettes in Queenswood Gardens, Wanstead about 1.30pm. - Credit: Graham Hinton

A maisonette was damaged by a fire in Wanstead this afternoon (June 11).

Firefighters were called to a block of maisonettes in Queenswood Gardens shortly before 1.30pm.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said half of the first floor of a split-level maisonette was damaged by the blaze, which was under control about an hour later.

The first floor of a split-level maisonette was damaged by the fire. - Credit: Graham Hinton

There were no reported injuries.

LFB's 999 control officers took 11 calls to the blaze.

Four fire engines and around 25 crew members from the Ilford, Woodford, Homerton and Walthamstow stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.