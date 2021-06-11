News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Fire at block of maisonettes in Wanstead

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 6:22 PM June 11, 2021   
Firefighters and residents outside a block of maisonettes in Queenswood Gardens, Wanstead

Firefighters were called to a block of maisonettes in Queenswood Gardens, Wanstead about 1.30pm. - Credit: Graham Hinton

A maisonette was damaged by a fire in Wanstead this afternoon (June 11).

Firefighters were called to a block of maisonettes in Queenswood Gardens shortly before 1.30pm.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said half of the first floor of a split-level maisonette was damaged by the blaze, which was under control about an hour later.

A firefighters and host at the entrance to a block of maisonettes in Queenswood Gardens, Wanstead

The first floor of a split-level maisonette was damaged by the fire. - Credit: Graham Hinton

There were no reported injuries.

LFB's 999 control officers took 11 calls to the blaze.

You may also want to watch:

Four fire engines and around 25 crew members from the Ilford, Woodford, Homerton and Walthamstow stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ilford's Mercato Metropolitano to open in November
  2. 2 Chadwell Heath's Mayfair Venue granted planning permission at appeal
  3. 3 Man jailed after gun and cocaine worth £1m found at Ilford home
  1. 4 New entrance opened at Ilford Station to support Elizabeth line
  2. 5 Police officer guilty of spying on woman in the shower
  3. 6 Ilford man subjected to homophobic abuse during Pride Month
  4. 7 Hainault woman ordered to pay £1k over Dagenham cigarette littering
  5. 8 Parents to skydive 13,000ft for hospice that cared for their daughter
  6. 9 Man with Hainault links wanted on recall to prison
  7. 10 Vehicle collides with multiple parked cars in Ilford
London Fire Brigade
Wanstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Oaks Park High School, Newbury Park,

Education News

Redbridge school's staff to strike over Covid working dispute

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Despite protesting last year, NHS nurses only received a one per cent pay rise

NHS | Opinion

Wes Streeting: 'Cancer treatment has reinforced my appreciation of NHS'

Wes Streeting MP, Ilford North

Logo Icon
Boundary Commission publishes Redbridge constituency changes

Elections

Boundary review: Proposals to change Redbridge constituencies

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Redbridge councillor discusses operation to dismantle organised begging gangs

Redbridge Council

'We're making progress': Redbridge councillor on tackling organised...

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus