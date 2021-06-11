Fire at block of maisonettes in Wanstead
Published: 6:22 PM June 11, 2021
A maisonette was damaged by a fire in Wanstead this afternoon (June 11).
Firefighters were called to a block of maisonettes in Queenswood Gardens shortly before 1.30pm.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said half of the first floor of a split-level maisonette was damaged by the blaze, which was under control about an hour later.
There were no reported injuries.
LFB's 999 control officers took 11 calls to the blaze.
Four fire engines and around 25 crew members from the Ilford, Woodford, Homerton and Walthamstow stations attended the scene.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
