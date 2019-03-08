Search

Ninja magic show comes to South Woodford

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 September 2019

The Card Ninja is coming to town. Picture: Redbridge Drama Centre

Archant

Release your inner warrior and head down to South Woodford for a show like no other.

You can get two for one tickets using the code NINJA. Picture: Redbridge Drama CentreYou can get two for one tickets using the code NINJA. Picture: Redbridge Drama Centre

The Card Ninja is in town and will be performing card-flicking stunts for one night only at Redbridge Drama Centre, Churchfields on Friday, September 20.

A spokesman said: "Riotous fun and a sweep of high-flying card tricks can only mean one thing - Javier Jarquin, otherwise branded as Card Ninja, is back.

"His show is unique in the card-magic world, combining mind-boggling tricks with extreme card-flicking stunts.

"Using genuine playing cards, the comedian dazzles audiences with displays of decks as weapons.

"Extreme precision, impeccable timing and astonishing speed/distance - you will not believe what you're seeing."

The show starts at 8pm and readers can get two for one tickets by using the code NINJA. The performance is only suitable for those aged 13 years and older.

For more information visit redbridgedramacentre.co.uk or call 020 8708 8803.

