Ninja magic show comes to South Woodford

The Card Ninja is coming to town. Picture: Redbridge Drama Centre Archant

Release your inner warrior and head down to South Woodford for a show like no other.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You can get two for one tickets using the code NINJA. Picture: Redbridge Drama Centre You can get two for one tickets using the code NINJA. Picture: Redbridge Drama Centre

The Card Ninja is in town and will be performing card-flicking stunts for one night only at Redbridge Drama Centre, Churchfields on Friday, September 20.

A spokesman said: "Riotous fun and a sweep of high-flying card tricks can only mean one thing - Javier Jarquin, otherwise branded as Card Ninja, is back.

"His show is unique in the card-magic world, combining mind-boggling tricks with extreme card-flicking stunts.

You may also want to watch:

"Using genuine playing cards, the comedian dazzles audiences with displays of decks as weapons.

"Extreme precision, impeccable timing and astonishing speed/distance - you will not believe what you're seeing."

The show starts at 8pm and readers can get two for one tickets by using the code NINJA. The performance is only suitable for those aged 13 years and older.

For more information visit redbridgedramacentre.co.uk or call 020 8708 8803.