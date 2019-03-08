Developer submits fresh plans to demolish former Woodford Green clinic

Developers have submitted a fresh planning application to demolish a former GP surgery in Woodford Green and replace it with nine flats.

Madeira Grove Clinic, in Madeira Grove, formerly operated as an NHS medical clinic until its closure in May, 2015.

The planning application is a resubmission of a previously refused scheme.

"The proposal has been designed in response to officer comments and recommendations and with special attention paid to both maximising the opportunities and respecting the constraints of the site," the applicant, London and City Properties Ltd, said.

The developer proposes to build a two-and-a-half storey building on the site, made up of five two-bedroom and four one-bedroom flats.

Private balconies and a shared garden are proposed as part of the plans and six parking spaces would be provided.

The developer said the site has attracted anti-social behaviour since the medical centre closed, which would be "brought to an end" by the redevelopment.