Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Developer submits fresh plans to demolish former Woodford Green clinic

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 October 2019

Fresh plans have been submitted to redevelop the former Madeira Grove Clinic in Woodford Green. Picture: Google

Fresh plans have been submitted to redevelop the former Madeira Grove Clinic in Woodford Green. Picture: Google

Archant

Developers have submitted a fresh planning application to demolish a former GP surgery in Woodford Green and replace it with nine flats.

Madeira Grove Clinic, in Madeira Grove, formerly operated as an NHS medical clinic until its closure in May, 2015.

The planning application is a resubmission of a previously refused scheme.

You may also want to watch:

"The proposal has been designed in response to officer comments and recommendations and with special attention paid to both maximising the opportunities and respecting the constraints of the site," the applicant, London and City Properties Ltd, said.

The developer proposes to build a two-and-a-half storey building on the site, made up of five two-bedroom and four one-bedroom flats.

Private balconies and a shared garden are proposed as part of the plans and six parking spaces would be provided.

The developer said the site has attracted anti-social behaviour since the medical centre closed, which would be "brought to an end" by the redevelopment.

Most Read

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

‘We will disrupt them’: Two Ilford brothels shut down after raids by council and police officers

High enforcement visibility in Ilford Lane has led to an increase in pop-up brothels in the area, police said. Picture: Met Police

‘Expect the unexpected’ at Ilford’s new escape room attraction

Valentines Mansion. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford businessman wins ‘disruptive entrepreneur’ accolade

Ilford businessman Deepak Tailor was named ‘Disruptive Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the London Asian Business Awards. Picture: Deepak Tailor

Redbridge Council plans to spend £45m buying and refurbishing 150 homes to ‘quickly increase affordable housing stock’

Redbridge Council plans to boost its affordable housing stock by spending £45m on 150 new homes. Picture: PA Images/Victoria Jones

Most Read

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

‘We will disrupt them’: Two Ilford brothels shut down after raids by council and police officers

High enforcement visibility in Ilford Lane has led to an increase in pop-up brothels in the area, police said. Picture: Met Police

‘Expect the unexpected’ at Ilford’s new escape room attraction

Valentines Mansion. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford businessman wins ‘disruptive entrepreneur’ accolade

Ilford businessman Deepak Tailor was named ‘Disruptive Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the London Asian Business Awards. Picture: Deepak Tailor

Redbridge Council plans to spend £45m buying and refurbishing 150 homes to ‘quickly increase affordable housing stock’

Redbridge Council plans to boost its affordable housing stock by spending £45m on 150 new homes. Picture: PA Images/Victoria Jones

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

Everton's Richarlison (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Daggers will look to slay Dragons after FA Cup exit

Hammers boss full of praise for Sheffield United manager Wilder’s style and mentality

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on the touchline during the Premier League match against Arsenal at Bramall Lane (pic Danny Lawson/PA)

Hockey: Old Loughts women move clear at top

Grace Kumar, of Old Loughtonians (pic Peter Joarder)

Orient’s Fletcher expects tough first home game against Carlisle

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists