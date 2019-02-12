Macmillan Cancer Support donated more than £30,000 to people fighting cancer in Redbridge last year

Macmillan Cancer Support bus and team. Picture: Glyn Collins Glyn Collins

Macmillan Cancer Support gave more than £30,000 in grants to people with cancer in Redbridge last year.

More than £13,000 of the grant money helped to pay for heating or clothing for people with cancer.

£6,000 was given to people who were struggling to cover the cost of travelling to and from their hospital appointments with costs that could not be reclaimed.

The grants also covered the costs of other essentials to help manage the impact of their cancer, such as beds, kitchen appliances and washing machines.

Four-in-five people living with cancer experience a financial impact. A person with cancer’s income may be negatively impacted by their illness while their living costs will often increase. The average cost is £570 a month.

In 2016, there were nearly 33,500 cancer cases diagnosed in London and there are around 210,000 people living with cancer in London.

Research estimates that one in two people in the UK are likely to get cancer in their lifetime.

In total, the charity gave grants totalling more than £1.4 million to people with cancer in London last year.

Croydon had the highest number of people awarded grants in London. These grants were most commonly given to people living with breast cancer in London.

Ed Tallis, Macmillan’s Head of Services for London, said: “Cancer can affect so many parts of your life and our Macmillan grants, funded by our supporters, covered essentials like heating bills and hospital travel costs for around 3,900 Londoners in 2018, helping to make money one less worry.”

Mr Tallis stresses that grants are just one way they help people with cancer. The charity provides practical, emotional and personal support to people affected by cancer. He urges anyone with cancer to get in touch to find out how the charity can support them.

Macmillan offers grants to people with cancer who are struggling financially, have a limited income or savings. To find out more, call the Macmillan Support Line free on 0808 808 0000 or visit macmillan.org.uk/moneyworries.

Macmillan is funded almost entirely by donations. To donate or volunteer, visit macmillan.org.uk/getinvolved.