Serious collision in Chigwell closes southbound M11

The M11 is closed southbound between the M25 and the North Circular Road in Woodford Green due to a serious collision in Chigwell.

There is a small amount of traffic within the closure.

Metropolitan and Essex Police are on the scene and leading the investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “The road will be closed for some time into this afternoon between junctions 6 and 4 on the southbound carriageway.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take an alternative route where possible.”