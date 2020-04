M11 reopened after accident

The southbound M11 is closed following a multi-vehicle accident. Picture: Highways England Archant

The M11 between South Woodford and the M25 junction has been reopened.

The southbound carriageway was closed earlier this evening after a crash involving several vehicles.

Traffic was diverted.