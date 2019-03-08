Ilford man wins luxurious timepiece worth almost £15,000

An Ilford man won a expensive watch. Picture: BOTB Archant

An Ilford man has some new bling this week after winning a watch worth thousands of pounds.

He found out over Facetime. Picture: BOTB He found out over Facetime. Picture: BOTB

Azim Mahmud, 27, entered Best Of The Best's (BOTB) lifestyle competition and was "really chuffed" to discover he will now be the proud owner of an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 37mm timepiece.

He first heard about the luxury watch from a family member who is a jeweller by trade and he whimsically thought he would like to get one in the future.

However, he never would have imagined that the Royal Oak would take up residence on his arm so soon.

"My brother showed me one before and I thought it would look pretty good on my wrist," he said.

"When I saw that BOTB had it I just had to [have a go at the competition]."

Azim was enjoying a well needed day off from his job in banking when he found out he had won.

BOTB's Christian Williams FaceTimed the lucky resident to deliver the good news.

"I'm actually really chuffed, I've been looking at BOTB's watches for a while now and this just came down to luck," added Azim.

"I've always thought these watches look classy, easy going, simple and that's what appealed to me so I thought I'd give it a go."

Since being founded in 1999 by William Hindmarch, BOTB has given away more than £29million worth of prizes including luxury cars, motorbikes and cash.

BOTB's Christian, who surprises winners weekly all over the world, was thrilled to be able to surprise Azim with his prize. "I saw one of these beautiful watches on the tube and couldn't stop staring at it - I'm so jealous," said Christian. "I hope Azim has fun flashing his new timepiece to all his friends!"