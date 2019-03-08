Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ilford man wins luxurious timepiece worth almost £15,000

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 June 2019

An Ilford man won a expensive watch. Picture: BOTB

An Ilford man won a expensive watch. Picture: BOTB

Archant

An Ilford man has some new bling this week after winning a watch worth thousands of pounds.

He found out over Facetime. Picture: BOTBHe found out over Facetime. Picture: BOTB

Azim Mahmud, 27, entered Best Of The Best's (BOTB) lifestyle competition and was "really chuffed" to discover he will now be the proud owner of an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 37mm timepiece.

He first heard about the luxury watch from a family member who is a jeweller by trade and he whimsically thought he would like to get one in the future.

However, he never would have imagined that the Royal Oak would take up residence on his arm so soon.

"My brother showed me one before and I thought it would look pretty good on my wrist," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"When I saw that BOTB had it I just had to [have a go at the competition]."

Azim was enjoying a well needed day off from his job in banking when he found out he had won.

BOTB's Christian Williams FaceTimed the lucky resident to deliver the good news.

"I'm actually really chuffed, I've been looking at BOTB's watches for a while now and this just came down to luck," added Azim.

"I've always thought these watches look classy, easy going, simple and that's what appealed to me so I thought I'd give it a go."

Since being founded in 1999 by William Hindmarch, BOTB has given away more than £29million worth of prizes including luxury cars, motorbikes and cash.

BOTB's Christian, who surprises winners weekly all over the world, was thrilled to be able to surprise Azim with his prize. "I saw one of these beautiful watches on the tube and couldn't stop staring at it - I'm so jealous," said Christian. "I hope Azim has fun flashing his new timepiece to all his friends!"

Most Read

Redbridge GPs could be getting paid for helping more than 26,000 ghost patients that don’t exist

Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Ilford nursery requires improvement, Ofsted inspectors say

Tamba Day Nursery in Ilford has been told it requires improvement. Picture: Google

Hainault family ordered to pay back £48k in overpaid benefits for disabled son

Martin, Robert and Sharon Goldstein. The family have been told to pay back £48,560 to the government in overpaid benefits. Picture: Martin Goldstein

Chadwell Heath banqueting suite loses appeal against Redbridge Council enforcement notice

Mayfair Venue has lost its appeal against an enforcement notice from Redbridge Council. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford gym and school owner denies involvement with Jihadi training camps

Ummah Fitness Centre. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Redbridge GPs could be getting paid for helping more than 26,000 ghost patients that don’t exist

Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Ilford nursery requires improvement, Ofsted inspectors say

Tamba Day Nursery in Ilford has been told it requires improvement. Picture: Google

Hainault family ordered to pay back £48k in overpaid benefits for disabled son

Martin, Robert and Sharon Goldstein. The family have been told to pay back £48,560 to the government in overpaid benefits. Picture: Martin Goldstein

Chadwell Heath banqueting suite loses appeal against Redbridge Council enforcement notice

Mayfair Venue has lost its appeal against an enforcement notice from Redbridge Council. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford gym and school owner denies involvement with Jihadi training camps

Ummah Fitness Centre. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Parkonians pick up another league win, while pushing Premier leaders close in cup

Daggers sign youngster Wood from Accrington Stanley

The Chigwell Construction Stadium, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wanstead captain anticipating ‘tough game’ at local rivals Ilford

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wins for Thomas McCurtains GAA Club’s camogs, hurlers and reserve footballers

Thomas McCurtains Gaelic Athletics Association Club hurlers. Picture: Thomas McCurtains GAA Club

Ilford man wins luxurious timepiece worth almost £15,000

An Ilford man won a expensive watch. Picture: BOTB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists