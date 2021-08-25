Community group's park regeneration efforts hailed

Published: 10:57 AM August 25, 2021

Redbridge mayor Roy Emmett (second from left) unveiled a mural at the event celebrating the work of Friends of Loxford Park. - Credit: Friends of Loxford Park

An event has celebrated the work of a community group in regenerating a park.

Attended by more than 200 people last Saturday (August 21), the event honoured the work of Friends of Loxford Park, which meets weekly to clear litter and make it a safer space.

The celebration also included mayor of Redbridge Cllr Roy Emmett unveiling a pavilion mural.

It also featured a secret garden and nature trail as well as a martial arts demonstration.

Clare Patterson, a member of the group and a Redbridge Community Crime Commissioner (RCCC), said the park was "awash" with anti-social behaviour a few years ago.

She added: “Today was an amazing example of what we can achieve when we come together.

"A few years ago the park wasn’t a safe space for families.

"It’s now a place local people are proud of and used by different groups from across the community."

The commission was set up earlier this year with a focus on issues such as domestic violence, women's safety, anti-social behaviour and burglary.

Clare said it wants to see initiatives like the one seen in Loxford elsewhere in the borough and wants to "give people the platform to do more".

"We want to empower people to come together, make connections and access the support from the council to make a difference in their local area," she added.

A spokesperson for the RCCC said the park has "become an oasis of greenery, blossom and plants and is a home for insects, animals and birds" thanks to the community group.

Wajid Ali, Friends of Loxford Park chair, felt it was great to be able to celebrate the group's "amazing" work during the pandemic.

He said: “We’re always delighted to see new people come and enjoy the space which is why we want to host more days like this, inviting people to take part in the amazing community initiatives which were on display.”

The group, which is made up of Loxford and Clementswood residents, meets every Saturday between 8am and 10am at the pavilion.

Anyone interested in joining can contact the team on friendsofloxford@gmail.com.

