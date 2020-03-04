Search

Advanced search

Lottery grant for service providing healthcare support for homeless people in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 March 2020

Stephanie O'Leary, chief executive and homeless health service manager for Healthy Living, Healthy Lives CIC. Picture: Ken Mears.

Stephanie O'Leary, chief executive and homeless health service manager for Healthy Living, Healthy Lives CIC. Picture: Ken Mears.

Archant

A grant has been awarded towards a service providing healthcare support for homeless people in Redbridge.

Healthy Living, Healthy Lives, which runs the service from The Welcome Centre in Ilford, secured more than £275,000 funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Among the support provided for homeless people includes help in registering with a GP and with managing long term conditions such as diabetes, as well as treatment for minor illnesses.

Stephanie O'Leary, chief executive and homeless health service manager for Healthy Living, Healthy Lives, a community interest company (CIC), said the lottery funding will support the service for three years.

"There are many reasons for homelessness and in order to help people move forward in life, they need support to address the issues which cause or affect their situation," she said.

"This holistic approach supports our clients and deals with the individuals' needs, starting with a comprehensive health check at registration.

You may also want to watch:

"Over the last five years, the National Lottery Community Fund's financial support has meant that we have been able to employ general and mental health nurses, a counsellor, a massage therapist, a chiropodist and two sports coaches."

Healthy Living, Healthy Lives has been working since 2006 with The Welcome Project in Ilford and organisations including NHS Redbridge Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) in its bid to improve health outcomes among homeless people.

The CCG's chairman Dr Anil Mehta added: "We're delighted that Healthy Living, Healthy Lives CIC, one of our strategic partners in tackling the health issues of the homeless, has been successful in securing further lottery funding which allows its excellent service to continue.

"Along with a number of local doctors and other healthcare staff, the CCG has recently started a homeless and rough sleeper outreach service, working in conjunction with Stephanie and her nurse colleagues at the Welcome Centre in Ilford.

"We would like to congratulate Stephanie and her team on their success so far and look forward to continuing our joint work improving the health of homeless people in Redbridge."

To donate to Healthy Living, Healthy Lives, contact stephanie@healthylivinghealthylives.com.

Most Read

Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

Fullwell Cross Medical Centre in Barkingside is currently closed for a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Parents at Chadwell Heath school want independence from trust after turnover of entire governing body

Councillor Jas Athwal with parents and students of Atam Academy which held a protest against Khalsa Academies Trust last week. Picture: Lovepreet Singh Samra

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 25-year-old Ilford man

If you've seen Simonas Ratatuskas who was last seen in Ilford on March 1st, please contact police on 101. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

Fullwell Cross Medical Centre in Barkingside is currently closed for a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Parents at Chadwell Heath school want independence from trust after turnover of entire governing body

Councillor Jas Athwal with parents and students of Atam Academy which held a protest against Khalsa Academies Trust last week. Picture: Lovepreet Singh Samra

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 25-year-old Ilford man

If you've seen Simonas Ratatuskas who was last seen in Ilford on March 1st, please contact police on 101. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Two men arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms in Gants Hill

Two men were arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms in Gants Hill last night. Picture: Google

Lottery grant for service providing healthcare support for homeless people in Redbridge

Stephanie O'Leary, chief executive and homeless health service manager for Healthy Living, Healthy Lives CIC. Picture: Ken Mears.

Orient boss Embleton will be deciding on futures as plans start for next season’s squad

Marvin Ekpiteta of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Difference in Eton Manor display delights director Farrell as they battle to beat Brentwood

Eton Manor in action in their win over Brentwood. Picture: Martin Pearl

Mixed fortunes for young Woodford Town squad

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019
Drive 24