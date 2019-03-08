Search

Dragon found in Woodford Green: Can you help find his owner?

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 July 2019

Have you lost a bearded dragon? Picture: @DoMoreRed

Have you lost a bearded dragon? Picture: @DoMoreRed

Archant

Lots of different species of wildlife frequent parks and green spaces in Redbridge, but this variety is probably less common.

A male bearded dragon was found in Ray Lodge Park yesterday, Thursday, July 25.

Vision Redbridge Culture & Leisure is hoping to find its owner after the reptile was spotted in Snakes Lane East, Woodford Green.

A Vision spokeswoman said: "We'd like to hope he may be an escapee, unfortunately, the abandonment of exotic pets (especially at the start of school holidays) is on the rise.

"He's quite large with a distinctive missing end of his tail, so if you, or anyone you know, is missing a bearded dragon do get in touch."

Vision said staff are looking after the dragon in the meantime but would like to reunite him with his owner as soon as possible.

If you have any information about the reptile tweet @DoMoreRed or email leisure.info@visionrcl.org.uk.

