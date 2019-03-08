Lorry crashing into multiple cars on Redbridge Roundabout slip road causes delays on A406 and A12

There is slow moving traffic on the A12 and A406 at Redbridge Roundabout this morning (Tuesday, October 1) after a lorry hit a number of cars on the North Circular's slip road.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called at 8.18am to the A406's southbound slip road onto Redbridge Roundabout to reports of "a lorry in collision with a number of vehicles".

A spokesman confirmed: "It was a damage only collision. There are no reports of any injuries and all vehicles involved had been moved out of the road by the time officers arrived.

"No arrests have been made."

One lane of the Roundabout's slip road has been closed while emergency services respond to the collision, and traffic is slow moving on approach.

Drivers are advised to expect delays.