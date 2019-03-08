Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

M11 and A406 traffic: Roads closed due to car fire and separate lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 11:35 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 24 April 2019

The A406 Southend Road at the junction of Charlie Browns roundabout is closed due to a car on fire. Picture: @Bex52296

The A406 Southend Road at the junction of Charlie Browns roundabout is closed due to a car on fire. Picture: @Bex52296

Archant

Traffic is mounting on the southbound M11 due to lorry crash and vehicle fire on separate stretches of the A406 in Redbridge.

Transport for London (TfL) tweeted at around 10.15am today that the A406 Southend Road at the junction of Charlie Browns roundabout is closed due to a car on fire.

Footage from the scene tweeted by a inconvenienced commuter shows gridlocked traffic as black smoke billows from a car.

While BBC London Travel also tweeted at around 10.45am today that a crash between a lorry and a car has closed the A406 North Circular closed southbound at A12 Redbridge Roundabout.

There is congestion just before Waterworks Corner and along the M11 back to J5 Loughton and reported delays of an hour.

A diversion is in place underneath the roundabout.

More to follow.

Most Read

Three arrested after person sustains head injury following suspected Ilford robbery

London Ambulance Service paramedics were called to Perth Road just before 3pm on Tuesday. Picture: Google Maps

Meet the group trying to create a community around Redbridge Village

The Redbridge Village working group held a community litterpick on Saturday, April 13. Picture: Stuart Landon

Recorder letters: Sex workers, Eastern Avenue junction, Brexit and Kenneth More Theatre

Terry Sykes says criminalising sex workers or their clients doesn't work. Photo: PA IMAGES

Newbury Park crossbow killer was not suffering mental health issues, court hears

Old Bailey jurors were shown footage allegedly showing a man being arrested after allegedly shooting pregnant mum Sana Muhammad to death in her Newbury Park home. Picture: PA

Redbridge Council shortlisted for Local Authority of the Year 2019 award

Redbridge Town Hall

Most Read

Three arrested after person sustains head injury following suspected Ilford robbery

London Ambulance Service paramedics were called to Perth Road just before 3pm on Tuesday. Picture: Google Maps

Meet the group trying to create a community around Redbridge Village

The Redbridge Village working group held a community litterpick on Saturday, April 13. Picture: Stuart Landon

Recorder letters: Sex workers, Eastern Avenue junction, Brexit and Kenneth More Theatre

Terry Sykes says criminalising sex workers or their clients doesn't work. Photo: PA IMAGES

Newbury Park crossbow killer was not suffering mental health issues, court hears

Old Bailey jurors were shown footage allegedly showing a man being arrested after allegedly shooting pregnant mum Sana Muhammad to death in her Newbury Park home. Picture: PA

Redbridge Council shortlisted for Local Authority of the Year 2019 award

Redbridge Town Hall

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham skipper full of praise for rejuvenated Antonio

West Ham celebrate

Ilford prospects continue progress in capital

Conor Benn in action against Josef Zahradnik in their welterweight contest at the O2 Arena

M11 and A406 traffic: Roads closed due to car fire and separate lorry crash

The A406 Southend Road at the junction of Charlie Browns roundabout is closed due to a car on fire. Picture: @Bex52296

We’re learning to talk well here at Al-Noor Schools

Children at Al-Noor Primary School, Green Lane, Goodmayes, develop their vocabulary. Picture: Al-Noor Schools

Passover 2019: More than 140 Jewish worshippers share Seder meal in Barkingside

Rabbi David Hulbert poses with a red hot chili pepper during a communal Seder meal in Barkingside to mark Passover. Picture: Merle Muswell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists