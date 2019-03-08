M11 and A406 traffic: Roads closed due to car fire and separate lorry crash

The A406 Southend Road at the junction of Charlie Browns roundabout is closed due to a car on fire. Picture: @Bex52296 Archant

Traffic is mounting on the southbound M11 due to lorry crash and vehicle fire on separate stretches of the A406 in Redbridge.

A406 Southend Road at the junction of Charlie Browns Roundabout - Off-slip closed due to vehicle fire. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) April 24, 2019

Transport for London (TfL) tweeted at around 10.15am today that the A406 Southend Road at the junction of Charlie Browns roundabout is closed due to a car on fire.

Footage from the scene tweeted by a inconvenienced commuter shows gridlocked traffic as black smoke billows from a car.

While BBC London Travel also tweeted at around 10.45am today that a crash between a lorry and a car has closed the A406 North Circular closed southbound at A12 Redbridge Roundabout.

There is congestion just before Waterworks Corner and along the M11 back to J5 Loughton and reported delays of an hour.

Interesting commute to work today on the A406. Hope everyone is ok! pic.twitter.com/UDHXXLl39n — Becca W (@Bex52296) April 24, 2019

A diversion is in place underneath the roundabout.

More to follow.