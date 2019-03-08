Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

A12 car crash: Lorry and vehicle collide in Eastern Avenue

PUBLISHED: 12:23 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 28 May 2019

A car and lorry crashed in Eastern Avenue. Picture: Archant.

A car and lorry crashed in Eastern Avenue. Picture: Archant.

Archant

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of being "under the influence" following a collision in Eastern Avenue.

The roof of the car could be seen on the floor. Picture: ArchantThe roof of the car could be seen on the floor. Picture: Archant

Police were called on Saturday, May 25, at 12.28pm, to reports of a road traffic collision near the juction of Horns Road and Ley Street, Newbury Park.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade attended the scene.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "The driver of the car was arrested for driving under the influence.

You may also want to watch:

"He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

"Inquiries continue."

Police coned off a lane of traffic while they waited for the Ford Fiesta involved in the crash to be towed away.

Debris was spotted around the collision site and the roof of a car could be seen on the floor by a nearby bus stop.

Most Read

Man left with facial injury after street fight in Wanstead

Police were called to reports of a fight in Wanstead on Sunday (May 26). Picture: Google

Figures reveal hundreds of Redbridge criminals reoffend within one year after prison release

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Seven Kings mosque: Man charged after gun fired during prayers

Police at the scene of the shooting at the Seven Kings Mosque.

Adult education provider in Ilford rated inadequate by Ofsted

Chosen Care Group won two awards in 2017. Picture: Francesca Dobson

Recorder letters: Climate, Islamophobia, people’s politician and swim for meningitis

Redbridge Green Fair promotes awareness of environment. Picture: KEN MEARS

Most Read

Man left with facial injury after street fight in Wanstead

Police were called to reports of a fight in Wanstead on Sunday (May 26). Picture: Google

Figures reveal hundreds of Redbridge criminals reoffend within one year after prison release

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Seven Kings mosque: Man charged after gun fired during prayers

Police at the scene of the shooting at the Seven Kings Mosque.

Adult education provider in Ilford rated inadequate by Ofsted

Chosen Care Group won two awards in 2017. Picture: Francesca Dobson

Recorder letters: Climate, Islamophobia, people’s politician and swim for meningitis

Redbridge Green Fair promotes awareness of environment. Picture: KEN MEARS

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford deserved Billericay defeat say skipper Tavarasa

N Jacobs of Ilford during Ilford CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 25th May 2019

Harfield turns Daggers contract extension down

Ollie Harfield of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Bopara pleased with Essex start

Ravi Bopara in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 27th May 2019

A12 car crash: Lorry and vehicle collide in Eastern Avenue

A car and lorry crashed in Eastern Avenue. Picture: Archant.

New priest for churches in Ilford and Seven Kings

The Venerable Elwin Cockett, Archdeacon of West Ham (left), installed Rev Kate Lovesey as Priest-in-Charge at St John’s, Seven Kings, and the Rt Rev Peter Hill, Bishop of Barking, performed the licensing. Picture: Ron Jeffries
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists