A12 car crash: Lorry and vehicle collide in Eastern Avenue
PUBLISHED: 12:23 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 28 May 2019
A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of being "under the influence" following a collision in Eastern Avenue.
The roof of the car could be seen on the floor. Picture: Archant
Police were called on Saturday, May 25, at 12.28pm, to reports of a road traffic collision near the juction of Horns Road and Ley Street, Newbury Park.
Officers, the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade attended the scene.
A Met Police spokeswoman said: "The driver of the car was arrested for driving under the influence.
"He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening or life-changing injuries.
"Inquiries continue."
Police coned off a lane of traffic while they waited for the Ford Fiesta involved in the crash to be towed away.
Debris was spotted around the collision site and the roof of a car could be seen on the floor by a nearby bus stop.