Children at Barkingside’s Clore Tikva primary school enjoy virtual graduation ceremony
PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 22 July 2020
Year 6 pupils at Barkingside’s Clore Tikva primary school have enjoyed a virtual graduation, complete with guest appearances from Lord Winston and Strictly Come Dancing’s Katya Jones.
Children attended a ceremony at the Jewish voluntary aided school on Friday, July 17 as proud parents watched from home.
The keynote speech was delivered by scientist, politician, writer and TV personality Lord Winston, who empowered students with a rousing message: “Do not be frightened of failure. We need to learn to fail, overcome failure and continue to challenge and work in collaboration.”
Dancer Katya then surprised students with her own message of encouragement.
Headteacher Margot Buller said: “We understand how difficult the past few months have been on our pupils. It was important we arranged an extra special event to show the children how proud we are of them.”
