Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Lord Sugar's business breakfast helps raise more than £47,000 for Haven House

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 June 2019

Lord Alan Sugar was quizzed by Sir Martin Sorrell. Picture: Claudine Hartzel Photography

Lord Alan Sugar was quizzed by Sir Martin Sorrell. Picture: Claudine Hartzel Photography

Archant

Lord Alan Sugar discussed Brexit, Trump and Spurs last week to help raise more than £47,000 for Haven House Children's Hospice, a charity based in Woodford Green.

Lord Sugar's business breakfast helped raised thousands for Haven House in Woodford Green. Picture: Claudine Hartzel PhotographyLord Sugar's business breakfast helped raised thousands for Haven House in Woodford Green. Picture: Claudine Hartzel Photography

The event, called 60 minutes with Lord Sugar, was led by advertising industry boss Sir Martin Sorrell, who quizzed the host of BBC One's The Apprentice on a range of topics.

You may also want to watch:

Tickets to the business breakfast on June 6 at the Savoy in London went for £100 and 140 people attended.

Haven House is a charity which supports seriously ill children and their families.

"The range of services we provide cost £4.2million per year to deliver," Haven House chief executive Mike Palfreman said. "Events like this are a vital way for us to raise funds so we can continue to support local children and their families."

Along with Lord Sugar and Mr Sorrell, parents Steve and Rachel Brodie spoke about Haven House's support during their young son Isaac's final days.

Most Read

Boxing champ launches Ilford boxing scheme to steer young away from knife crime

Boxer Anthony Yarde, Box Up founder Stephen Addison MBE and Leader of the Council Cllr Jas Athwal. Picture: Melissa Page

Rail disruption after lorry strikes bridge between Ilford and Manor Park

Rail disruption to services running through Ilford. Picture: Rosie Fenton

Met Office issues amber weather warning as heavy rain hits London

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: Ken Mears

Recorder letters: London or Essex, Mansford Way housing, town centre, saucy rubbish, Brexit, animal rights and KMT

Greater London and the London Postal District are separate entities. Picture: PA IMAGES

Work starts to build new ‘genuinely affordable’ homes in Hainault

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal and cabinet member for housing and homelessness Cllr Farah Hussain were joined by contractors Aspen Build and officers for the ceremony. Picture: Redbridge Council

Most Read

Boxing champ launches Ilford boxing scheme to steer young away from knife crime

Boxer Anthony Yarde, Box Up founder Stephen Addison MBE and Leader of the Council Cllr Jas Athwal. Picture: Melissa Page

Rail disruption after lorry strikes bridge between Ilford and Manor Park

Rail disruption to services running through Ilford. Picture: Rosie Fenton

Met Office issues amber weather warning as heavy rain hits London

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: Ken Mears

Recorder letters: London or Essex, Mansford Way housing, town centre, saucy rubbish, Brexit, animal rights and KMT

Greater London and the London Postal District are separate entities. Picture: PA IMAGES

Work starts to build new ‘genuinely affordable’ homes in Hainault

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal and cabinet member for housing and homelessness Cllr Farah Hussain were joined by contractors Aspen Build and officers for the ceremony. Picture: Redbridge Council

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Lord Sugar’s business breakfast helps raise more than £47,000 for Haven House

Lord Alan Sugar was quizzed by Sir Martin Sorrell. Picture: Claudine Hartzel Photography

Borough-wide speed limit of 20mph announced by Redbridge Council

Do you think a blanket speed limits on residential roads should be introduced? Picture: Dominic Lipinsk

Daggers duo selected to head off to the Gold Cup with Guyana

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Travis: We will miss him in so many ways

Tributes to Justin Edinburgh, including from Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff and goalkeeper Dean Brill, by the dugout at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ginola and Lineker lead the tributes for Spurs legend Edinburgh

Justin Edinburgh (back row, third from the left) celebrates with his Tottenham Hotspur team-mates after winning the 1991 FA Cup (pic: David Giles/PA).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists