Lord Sugar’s business breakfast helps raise more than £47,000 for Haven House

Lord Alan Sugar was quizzed by Sir Martin Sorrell. Picture: Claudine Hartzel Photography Archant

Lord Alan Sugar discussed Brexit, Trump and Spurs last week to help raise more than £47,000 for Haven House Children's Hospice, a charity based in Woodford Green.

The event, called 60 minutes with Lord Sugar, was led by advertising industry boss Sir Martin Sorrell, who quizzed the host of BBC One's The Apprentice on a range of topics.

Tickets to the business breakfast on June 6 at the Savoy in London went for £100 and 140 people attended.

Haven House is a charity which supports seriously ill children and their families.

"The range of services we provide cost £4.2million per year to deliver," Haven House chief executive Mike Palfreman said. "Events like this are a vital way for us to raise funds so we can continue to support local children and their families."

Along with Lord Sugar and Mr Sorrell, parents Steve and Rachel Brodie spoke about Haven House's support during their young son Isaac's final days.