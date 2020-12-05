View from the house: Real leadership, not a weak mayor
- Credit: PA
London is one of the greatest cities in the world. A leader in entertainment, the arts and financial services and the home of parliamentary democracy.
Yet it does not have a leader to match its standing. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has racked up £11.7bn of debt and heaped this cost on ordinary Londoners.
Sadiq pledged to build 264,000 new homes, yet built only 52,000 - despite a £4.8bn budget from the government.
He pledged to reduce crime, but homicides are the highest in 11 years, robbery is up 73 percent and knife crime is still an epidemic on our streets.
Even before coronavirus, TfL’s debt hit a record high of £11.7bn, up 30 per cent since Sadiq took over.
You may also want to watch:
The mayor received bailouts of £1.6bn in May and now demands a further £5.6bn.
It is easy to see where his budget goes – £151m on exit payments for senior executives, nearly £1m on business-class flights and £1.4bn on gold-plated pensions that are 50 per cent more generous than for NHS staff?.
Most Read
- 1 Hainault cannabis farm busted thanks to tip-off
- 2 Clayhall primary school wins wellbeing award
- 3 Ilford South MP grilled by environmentally-conscious pupils during school visit
- 4 Driver arrested after intervention of Clayhall neighbourhood watch members
- 5 Redbridge art project brings Bangladeshi culture to wider audience
- 6 Barkingside schoolboy collects more than 1000 advent calendars for less fortunate children this Christmas
- 7 Woodford Town FC returns to its rightful home as new stadium opens in Ashton Playing Fields
- 8 Woodford Green teen wins world’s largest youth speaking competition
- 9 Sentenced: Bus driver who kept indecent pictures of children in bedroom
- 10 School tried to help Ilford teen before he took his own life, inquest hears
It is Londoners who will pay for this mismanagement.
Sadiq will expand the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) right up to the North Circular, a £12.50 daily charge enforced 24 hours a day, seven days a week. He is also trying to increase council tax by 21.2 per cent.
This is not something the government have asked him to do: it is his decision and his alone.
London needs real leadership. A weak mayor at a good time is a problem. At a time when London needs direction, it is a disaster.