House roof destroyed as firefighters rush to Cranbrook blaze
- Credit: LFB
Firefighters rushed to tackle a blaze in Cranbrook this afternoon.
At just after midday, four London Fire Brigade (LFB) engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a terraced house in Wanstead Park Road.
They used a 64m ladder to help extinguish the "well-developed" fire, Station Cmdr Alan Bendell said, and it was put out by 2.15pm.
Two people left the building before the LFB arrived, so there were no injuries.
The roof of the property has been destroyed and part of the first floor was also damaged.
A small part of the roof of an adjoining property was also affected.
Station Cmdr Bendell, who was at the scene, said: "Crews were faced with a well-developed fire on arrival.
Most Read
- 1 Five tower blocks included in housing plans for Sainsbury's in Ilford
- 2 No public toilets for new Ilford station entrance near completion
- 3 Jailed: Ilford fraudster involved in £13m Ponzi scheme through property fraud
- 4 Three music festivals in Hainault given go-ahead
- 5 Jailed: Eight east London offenders locked up in July
- 6 Lean-to destroyed and neighbouring house damaged in Barkingside fire
- 7 'Hello Mum' - WhatsApp scammers posing as children steal over £1.5m
- 8 House roof destroyed as firefighters rush to Cranbrook blaze
- 9 Ilford man charged with possession of knife after Romford nightclub search
- 10 Developer seeks views on flats and nursery plan in Wanstead
"They worked hard to stop it spreading to neighbouring properties."
Part of Wanstead Park Road was closed - from just past the junction with Carlisle Gardens towards Wanstead Lane - while the incident was dealt with, and the LFB took eight calls to the flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.