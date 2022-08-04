News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
House roof destroyed as firefighters rush to Cranbrook blaze

Franki Berry

Published: 3:45 PM August 4, 2022
Firefighters in Wanstead Park Road, Cranbrook

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Wanstead Park Road - Credit: LFB

Firefighters rushed to tackle a blaze in Cranbrook this afternoon. 

At just after midday, four London Fire Brigade (LFB) engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a terraced house in Wanstead Park Road.

They used a 64m ladder to help extinguish the "well-developed" fire, Station Cmdr Alan Bendell said, and it was put out by 2.15pm.

Fire in Wanstead Park Road, Cranbrook

Four London Fire Brigade (LFB) engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the incident - Credit: LFB

Two people left the building before the LFB arrived, so there were no injuries. 

The roof of the property has been destroyed and part of the first floor was also damaged. 

A small part of the roof of an adjoining property was also affected. 

Station Cmdr Bendell, who was at the scene, said: "Crews were faced with a well-developed fire on arrival.

"They worked hard to stop it spreading to neighbouring properties."

Part of Wanstead Park Road was closed - from just past the junction with Carlisle Gardens towards Wanstead Lane - while the incident was dealt with, and the LFB took eight calls to the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Redbridge News

