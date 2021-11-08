News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Firefighters tackle Woodford Green flat blaze

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 10:50 AM November 8, 2021
A second floor flat and balcony was badly damaged in the fire in Coopersale Close.

A second floor flat and balcony was badly damaged in the fire in Coopersale Close. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Forty firefighters rushed to tackle a flat fire in Woodford Green on Saturday.

Shortly after 7.15pm, six engines from the London Fire Brigade were called to the blaze at a Coopersale Close property. 

Crew from Woodford, Chingford, Walthamstow, Leytonstone and Plaistow attended and the fire was under control by roughly 7.45pm. 

A second floor flat and balcony was badly damaged. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

You may also want to watch:

Station Cmdr Chris Davidson, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters were faced with an intense blaze and due to the crews' fast action and professionalism, they were able to contain the fire to the flat.  

“Thankfully there was no one in the flat at the time of the fire. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Pair charged with Loxford murder to appear at Old Bailey
  2. 2 Newbury Park takeaway offering 'soft and fluffy' parotta from family home
  3. 3 Watch out for these roadworks and travel disruptions in the coming week
  1. 4 Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears
  2. 5 Two more men charged with murder after fatal stabbing of teen in Loxford
  3. 6 Council ventures rated 'high risk' as most are not trading, say finance director
  4. 7 Childhood sweethearts to open 'Brick Lane-style' deli in Barkingside
  5. 8 Man in court on terrorism charge after arrest in east London
  6. 9 Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October
  7. 10 'The best at what we do': Ilford jean shop nominated in business awards

“Some people self-evacuated the block while the majority of residents stayed in their unaffected flats.” 

London Fire Brigade
Woodford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kamran

Teen charged with murder following fatal stabbing in Loxford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council

'Labour alienating Muslims' says ex-Momentum member standing for Tories

Daniel Gayne

person
The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of an 18-year-old in Loxford

Knife Crime

Murder investigation launched after fatal stabbing of teen in Loxford

Daniel Gayne

person
Loxford stabbing

Knife Crime

Teen dies after being stabbed in reported fight on Loxford street

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon