Firefighters tackle Woodford Green flat blaze

A second floor flat and balcony was badly damaged in the fire in Coopersale Close. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Forty firefighters rushed to tackle a flat fire in Woodford Green on Saturday.

Shortly after 7.15pm, six engines from the London Fire Brigade were called to the blaze at a Coopersale Close property.

Crew from Woodford, Chingford, Walthamstow, Leytonstone and Plaistow attended and the fire was under control by roughly 7.45pm.

A second floor flat and balcony was badly damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

You may also want to watch:

Station Cmdr Chris Davidson, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters were faced with an intense blaze and due to the crews' fast action and professionalism, they were able to contain the fire to the flat.

“Thankfully there was no one in the flat at the time of the fire.

“Some people self-evacuated the block while the majority of residents stayed in their unaffected flats.”