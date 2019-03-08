Change of venue for public meeting to discuss London City Airport's expansion plans

London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A public meeting with London City Airport's director of infrastructure and planning will now be held in Ilford for residents to have their say on the airport's expansion plans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Campaigners and councillors have previously called for a consultation meeting for Redbridge residents about the plans, which would mean 110 more take-offs scheduled every day and the introduction of flights over the weekend and in the evening.

You may also want to watch:

The airport's proposals would mean an extra 40,000 flights a year over east London.

Last month, angry Redbridge residents attended a meeting in Waltham Forest with LCA representatives, but this time, Tim Halley, LCA's director of infrastructure and planning, will be coming to Redbridge.

The meeting will no longer be held in Wanstead and instead, it will be held at Redbridge Central Library, Clements Road, Ilford, from 6-8pm, on Thursday, September 5.