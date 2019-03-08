Search

Advanced search

Change of venue for public meeting to discuss London City Airport's expansion plans

PUBLISHED: 13:22 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 03 September 2019

London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A public meeting with London City Airport's director of infrastructure and planning will now be held in Ilford for residents to have their say on the airport's expansion plans.

Campaigners and councillors have previously called for a consultation meeting for Redbridge residents about the plans, which would mean 110 more take-offs scheduled every day and the introduction of flights over the weekend and in the evening.

You may also want to watch:

The airport's proposals would mean an extra 40,000 flights a year over east London.

Last month, angry Redbridge residents attended a meeting in Waltham Forest with LCA representatives, but this time, Tim Halley, LCA's director of infrastructure and planning, will be coming to Redbridge.

The meeting will no longer be held in Wanstead and instead, it will be held at Redbridge Central Library, Clements Road, Ilford, from 6-8pm, on Thursday, September 5.

Most Read

Police release first details on pair found dead at house in Ilford

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Two fighting for life after three stabbed in Ilford

The men were stabbed near Pownsett Terrace, Ilford next to Barking Park, on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Google

Man and woman found dead at Ilford house named

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Ilford nursery blasts ‘unjustifiable’ Ofsted rating as it drops from Outstanding to Requires Improvement

Maytime Montessori Nursery in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, has been told it Requires Improvement. Picture: Google

Boy, 17, arrested after Redbridge man dies in crash

A man from Redbridge has died in a crash in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Police release first details on pair found dead at house in Ilford

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Two fighting for life after three stabbed in Ilford

The men were stabbed near Pownsett Terrace, Ilford next to Barking Park, on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Google

Man and woman found dead at Ilford house named

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Ilford nursery blasts ‘unjustifiable’ Ofsted rating as it drops from Outstanding to Requires Improvement

Maytime Montessori Nursery in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, has been told it Requires Improvement. Picture: Google

Boy, 17, arrested after Redbridge man dies in crash

A man from Redbridge has died in a crash in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

O’s will rotate squad for Trophy clash with Southend

O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

Boxing: Title tests for Camacho, Okolie

Lawrence Okolie (left) in action against Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Orient coach felt fans played huge part at Salford

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Change of venue for public meeting to discuss London City Airport’s expansion plans

London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

Man and woman found dead at Ilford house named

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists