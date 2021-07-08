Revealed: Vehicle-related noise complaints in the borough in 2020

Published: 12:09 PM July 8, 2021

The London boroughs with the most vehicle-related noise complaints in 2020 have been revealed. - Credit: PA/ Dominic Lipinski

From modified exhausts and engine revving to car alarms and loud music, a study has investigated which London boroughs have the most vehicle-related noise complaints.

Freedom of information (FOI) requests sent to councils around the UK found Redbridge was the second noisiest area in the country last year with 290 complaints, while Tower Hamlets was the fourth with 210.

Of the complaints recorded in Redbridge, 154 were related to engine revving and loud exhausts, 62 were about car alarms and 54 were linked to loud music blaring from vehicles.

In Tower Hamlets, most complaints referred to noise from cars in the street, with machinery, equipment and commercial vehicles noise making up the rest.

Newham ranked seventh in London and 19th nationwide, with 72 vehicle noise complaints recorded in 2020.

There were seven London boroughs in the top 20 noisiest areas in the country, according to the research, which was completed by comparethemarket.com.

More than 1,500 vehicle noise complaints were found to have been made across the capital in 2020.