Restaurant apologises after allegations of verbal abuse between staff

Published: 5:25 PM October 19, 2021

A South Woodford eatery has issued an apology after an alleged incident of verbal abuse saw some diners leave the restaurant.

A number of customers refused to pay at Lokkum Bar and Grill, a Turkish restaurant in Woodford New Road, after claims a worker used abusive language towards their colleague.

A video from the evening shows diners questioning restaurant staff.

One member of the public tells them they need to “sort it out”.

In a statement posted across its social media channels, the restaurant said: “We would like to firstly apologise for any comments that may have offended our friends at Lokkum restaurant over the weekend.

“We do not stand for any discrimination or racial comments here at Lokkum.

“It has come to our attention that a dispute between staff occurred over the weekend, and for this reason we have had to let go of a kitchen employee due to their negative behaviour.

“The police have also been notified of the issue and are dealing with this.”

The Recorder approached the Metropolitan Police for comment, but a spokesperson said they were unable to find a record of the incident.

The restaurant’s statement continued: “Furthermore, we do not tolerate any abuse towards staff at Lokkum be it on social media or in person.

“The staff at Lokkum are very happy to be working with us and we continue to fight against racism together with your support.”