Woodford Green Library and Gym reopens after £300k refurb

Daniel Gayne

Published: 11:42 AM October 11, 2021   
Council leaders and Vision staff at the re-opening of Woodford Green Library and Gym

Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Roy Emmett, Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal and deputy leader Kam Rai, with members of Vision staff. - Credit: Vision RCL

Woodford Green Library and Gym has reopened to the public after a £300,000 refurbishment. 

The upgraded site was officially unveiled on Friday (October 8), at an opening ceremony attended by Redbridge mayor Cllr Roy Emmett, council leader Cllr Jas Athwal and deputy council leader Cllr Kam Rai.

Redbridge Council and its partner Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure spent more than £300,000 improving the facility in Snakes Lane West.

The refurbishment includes a new children’s library, books, digital devices, a study area and a meeting space for group activities. 

Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Roy Emmett receiving an equipment demonstration

Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Roy Emmett receiving an equipment demonstration - Credit: Vision RCL

The centre has also upgraded its fitness facility, which now includes a 30-station gym, new changing areas and toilets. 

You may also want to watch:

The gym can be used by members or on a pay-as-you-go basis. 

“Not only can local people now enjoy the revitalised exercise and library facilities, but they can also take advantage of the new, longer opening hours,” said Cllr Athwal. 

Woodford News

