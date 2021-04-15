Prince Philip: Redbridge Council to hold virtual commemoration

Published: 1:23 PM April 15, 2021

Redbridge Council is hosting a virtual commemoration for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. - Credit: PA

Redbridge Council is hosting a virtual multi-faith commemoration of the life of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The event will be held on Friday, April 16 at 4pm, on the eve of the funeral, and will have reflections from political and faith leaders from across the borough.

The Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain will open the event and a one-minute silence will be led by Thomas Chan, the Deputy Lieutenant for the borough.

Speakers will include:

Imam Khurram Rafiq

Wes Streeting MP

Vinaya Sharma

Cllr Linda Huggett

Rabbi Sufrin

Iain Duncan Smith MP

Amrit Panesar

Reverend Abi Todd

A closing address will be made by council leader Jas Athwal.

The event will be held on Zoom and you can sign the online book of condolence for the Duke of Edinburgh here.