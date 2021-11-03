Redbridge Tories' ex-Momentum candidate for Clayhall suspended

Khalid Sharif had been set to be Redbridge Conservatives' candidate for Clayhall ward in the 2022 local elections. - Credit: PA

A former Momentum member standing for the Conservatives in the upcoming local elections has been suspended from the party.

Khalid Sharif had been named as one of three Tory candidates for the Clayhall ward in the 2022 local elections.

However, the Redbridge Conservatives confirmed today that his membership had been suspended by the party’s central office, pending investigation.

A spokesperson said: "The central office of the Conservative Party has suspended the membership of Khalid Sharif who was selected as a candidate for Clayhall Ward in the May 2022 local elections.

“A central investigation is taking place and we are unable to make any further comments pending the outcome of that investigation."

The Conservative Party central office has yet to respond to a request for comment.

The party has not specified the reason for his investigation and suspension.

Khalid, who lives in Fulwell, is the founder of Ig-Soc, a group for Muslims in Redbridge, and a senior figure in the Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations.

He told the Recorder this week that he believed the local Labour Party had alienated Muslims and said “you are going to see more and more Muslims move away from the Labour Party”.

He added the Conservative Party also “had to work harder” to engage with Muslims, but said the “key difference” from Labour was that he was “allowed to have a differing view” within the party.

Until earlier this year, Khalid had been a member of the Labour Party and until early 2020 was part of Momentum, a group which works to organise left-wing members of the party.

Speaking after his suspension, Khalid said: “I’m not aware of what the allegations are that are being made against me – these are only allegations at this point and we have got to give the Conservative Party time to do a proper investigation on this without interference.

“I don’t think anybody should jump to any conclusions until that’s completed and I cannot comment on this process”.