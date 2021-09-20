News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Three new items Redbridge residents can recycle

Daniel Gayne

Published: 1:58 PM September 20, 2021   
Redbridge Council is hosting a series of online workshops to give people tips on recycling.

As well as glass bottles, which could already be recycled, Redbridge Council has added plastic pots, tubs and trays, including yoghurt pots and margarine tubs, empty aerosol cans and clean aluminium foil and foil trays to its list of recyclable items - Credit: PA

Redbridge residents will now be able to recycle empty aerosol cans and other new items after an expansion of the borough’s recycling scheme. 

From next Monday, September 27, residents can include three new items as part of their weekly recycling collection. 

These are: Plastic pots, tubs and trays, including yoghurt pots and margarine tubs; empty aerosol cans; and clean aluminium foil and foil trays. 

The announcement comes ahead of Recycle Week, which runs September 20 to 26. 

Cabinet member for environment and civic pride, Cllr Jo Blackman, said: “The expansion of our recyclable items is another important step towards driving down waste to create a cleaner and greener borough.  

You may also want to watch:

“But it takes everyone working together to make a difference, so I encourage every household to increase the amount they recycle in line with the new changes.” 

As part of Recycle Week the council is hosting a free online educational workshop and roadshows to help residents recycle better. 


