News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Local Council

EV charging hub launched in South Woodford as ULEZ expands

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 5:25 PM October 25, 2021   
Car charging at the new South Woodford electric vehicle charging hub

Car charging at the new South Woodford electric vehicle charging hub - Credit: Redbridge Council

A new charging hub for electric vehicles (EV) has been installed in a South Woodford car park. 

The "community charging hub” in Mulberry Way Car Park is open for public use and has 12 dedicated bays for charging EVs. 

It comes alongside a rise in the cost of driving petrol and diesel cars in the capital, with the expansion of London's Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) from October 25. 

The expanded ULEZ covers western parts of Redbridge – including South Woodford, Snaresbrook, Wanstead and Aldersbrook – with a £12.50 daily charge for vehicles which do not meet emissions standards. 

There are currently 41 public access EV charging points across the borough. 

The new charging hub was jointly funded by Redbridge Council and the Go Ultra-Low Cities Scheme, which is managed by London Councils, Transport for London (TfL) and supported by the mayor of London on behalf of the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles. 

You may also want to watch:

Climate Emergency
Environment News
Redbridge Council
Woodford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Redbridge Town Hall

Redbridge Council

Woman dies burning fuel for warmth after gas and electricity are cut off

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
Planned co-living development in Chigwell Road

Planning and Development

Co-living development green-lit by council despite 'rabbit hutch' rooms

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Data

Revealed: The most popular baby names in your area in 2020

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The number of illicit affairs in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Dating site reveals how many people are having affairs in your area

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon