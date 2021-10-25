EV charging hub launched in South Woodford as ULEZ expands

Published: 5:25 PM October 25, 2021

Car charging at the new South Woodford electric vehicle charging hub - Credit: Redbridge Council

A new charging hub for electric vehicles (EV) has been installed in a South Woodford car park.

The "community charging hub” in Mulberry Way Car Park is open for public use and has 12 dedicated bays for charging EVs.

It comes alongside a rise in the cost of driving petrol and diesel cars in the capital, with the expansion of London's Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) from October 25.

The expanded ULEZ covers western parts of Redbridge – including South Woodford, Snaresbrook, Wanstead and Aldersbrook – with a £12.50 daily charge for vehicles which do not meet emissions standards.

There are currently 41 public access EV charging points across the borough.

The new charging hub was jointly funded by Redbridge Council and the Go Ultra-Low Cities Scheme, which is managed by London Councils, Transport for London (TfL) and supported by the mayor of London on behalf of the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles.