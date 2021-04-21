Loxford and Seven Kings by-election candidates make case for your vote

Published: 12:00 PM April 21, 2021

Meet the candidates for the Redbridge Council by-elections in Loxford and Seven Kings wards - Credit: Archant

With just a few weeks to go until polling day, the candidates for the two vacant Redbridge Council seats in Loxford and Seven Kings wards make their case as to why you should vote for them.

The council by-elections are taking place on the same day as the capital votes on the next mayor of London and the London Assembly on Thursday, May 6.

The Ilford Recorder asked each of those standing in Loxford and Seven Kings what they would do to improve the lives of residents in the respective wards if elected.

Here are their responses, in alphabetical order by name.

Candidates standing in Loxford:

Hasnain Ahmed, Conservative and Unionist candidate in Loxford ward. - Credit: Hasnain Ahmed

Hasnain Ahmed, Conservative and Unionist Party

As a local resident, I suffer daily the effects of Redbridge Labour’s neglect in Loxford.

Our area is blighted by crime, drug dealing, anti-social behaviour, filthy streets and fly tipping.

Our residents are patronised and ignored and treated as voting fodder.

I pledge to stand up for all the residents and families in Loxford and campaign for cleaner, safer streets, effective community led policing and more robust enforcement against anti social behaviour.

I will establish a Loxford forum to give residents a real voice in their community and their future.

Mohammed Uddin, Liberal Democrats candidate for Loxford ward. - Credit: Mohammed Uddin

Mohammed Uddin, Liberal Democrat

Loxford deserves a councillor who will work hard for local residents and listen to them. I have a great record of working in the community and so I have the skills and commitment that a councillor needs. Labour takes this area for granted and they should be held to account.

If elected I will:

Fight for the police and council to end anti-social behaviour and prostitution in Ilford Lane.

Improve the environment especially by getting rubbish cleared up in the area and reducing air pollution.

Make sure local people are informed and involved in council decisions that affect their lives.

Sahdia Warraich, Labour Party candidate for Loxford ward. - Credit: Sahdia Warraich

Sahdia Warraich, Labour Party

I will champion our great local health services, fight for responsible development and support our local services as we recover from this pandemic.

I will make Loxford a better and safer place to live by tackling fly tipping, anti-social behaviour and crime.

I will support the development of services for young people and services that reduce isolation, help people into employment and training and generally help rebuild people's lives a year on after the pandemic.

I will be the local voice for local residents, and I will ensure that residents have meaningful input into developments that impact on their lives.

Candidates standing in Seven Kings:

Naveed Akbar, Liberal Democrats candidate for Seven Kings ward. - Credit: Naveed Akbar

Naveed Akbar, Liberal Democrat

For too long, Seven Kings has been taken for granted by the Labour Party and this by-election is an opportunity to change that.

I will ensure that:

The voice of Seven Kings residents is heard on issues which affect them.

Full consideration is given to the environmental impact of developments in the area.

The local community can be protected from crimes in the area including assaults and drugs by working closely with the Seven Kings Safer Neighbourhood team.

Redbridge deserves better!

Pushpita Gupta, Labour Party candidate for Seven Kings ward. - Credit: Pushpita Gupta

Pushpita Gupta, Labour Party

In my more than 15 years living in our borough, I've always been involved in our community - from raising money for victims of sexual assault to feeding our NHS heroes during the pandemic.

I feel very lucky that for the last seven years, we've had a brilliant Labour council led by Jas Athwal to help support that work.

Now, I want to take my community activism and support even further by representing Seven Kings on the council.

As your councillor I'll follow in the tradition set by my colleagues of being accessible with regular surgeries and resident drop-ins, work closely with the police to keep our streets safe, push for fairer deals for those renting in the ward and more.

Greta Rene, Conservative and Unionist Party candidate for Seven Kings ward. - Credit: Greta Rene

Greta Rene, Conservative and Unionist Party

Having lived in Ilford for many years, with a deep knowledge of Seven Kings, I care passionately about the community and the impact of changes on residents.

The increased crime on the streets, rising air pollution levels and the high rise tower blocks rapidly gaining approval by the council is deeply concerning for all the residents in Seven Kings.

If I am elected, I promise to make a difference. I will stand up, campaign and fight tirelessly on all issues and concerns for the residents to ensure real and lasting improvements in the area.

Andy Walker, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition candidate for Seven Kings ward. - Credit: Andy Walker

Andy Walker, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Stopping over-development and the campaign for a new wing at King George Hospital are the priorities for my campaign.

The high rise towers planned for Goodmayes and Seven Kings at the Tesco, Homebase and Seven Kings car park sites will adversely impact on the residents’ health who will live there due to traffic pollution and Crossrail noise pollution.

They will also damage the quality of life for existing residents due to the extra pollution and over stretching public services.

Every vote for me will send a message that the planned high rises in Redbridge need to be stopped.