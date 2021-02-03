Ilford South MP speaks out against 66ft 5G mast in Goodmayes

Published: 5:45 PM February 3, 2021

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry has added his support to residents opposing plans to erect a 66ft 5G radio mast in Goodmayes.

A number of residents have already filed objections to Three's planning application to install the mast and three control cabinets, opposite the junction of Abbotsford Road and Airthrie Road.

The site of a proposed 66ft 5G radio mast in Goodmayes has caused alarm for some residents. - Credit: Archant

Residents are opposed to the size of the mast, which would be more than three times the height of trees in the area.

Mr Tarry sent a letter to council leader Jas Athwal, as well as the corporate director of regeneration and culture, expressing his concerns about it being unsuitable in a residential area and impeding pavement access.

He said: "Alongside the residents, I support the proposal that this application should be rejected on the grounds that there are others spaces, outside of residential areas, where this could be built.”