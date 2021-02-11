Seven Kings community hub takes shape
A team of 35 residents have been working with Redbridge Council to shape a new community hub for Seven Kings.
The Seven Kings Hub Design Group consists of residents who were independently selected as representatives. They are helping shape proposals for how it should be run and plans for the interior.
The plans include a new library and GP services for Seven Kings, Newbury, Mayfield, Goodmayes and Chadwell, as well as 236 new homes in the High Road, opposite Chester Road and Pembroke Road.
The aim of the hub is to integrate different services all under one roof and provide a place where residents can come together and run activities.
The residents-led design group has been meeting via online workshops since October following the public consultation.
As a result a partnership model was proposed, which would see the establishment of community leadership for the hub, supported by the council and its partners.
It could comprise of a representative board of residents from across the Seven Kings area, potentially including children, young people and vulnerable groups in some capacity, as well as council, health and voluntary sector representatives.
The leadership of the hub would set its mission, goals and direction, and in turn support the delivery of a range of activities and services.
The proposal will go to cabinet tonight Thursday, February 11 for approval and then be further developed during the year.
More than 600 residents contributed to the consultations in shaping the hub.
Council leader Jas Athwal said he was excited by the potential of the hub to become "the true heart of our local neighbourhoods, places where people can meet, study, visit their GP or just relax in a community setting".
He said: "This project is an important part of our plan to give residents more power over decisions that affect their lives and help preserve our services for the future.”
The Seven Kings Hub is one of five planned across the borough, in addition to a new civic centre in Ilford.
A co-design group of 40 residents for the Gants Hill Hub also met at the end of 2020, and developed ten principles to shape the site.
To find out more or to get involved visit https://letstalkredbridge.uk.engagementhq.com/community-hubs.