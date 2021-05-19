Call for budding researchers to shape future of Gants Hill

Published: 1:55 PM May 19, 2021

Redbridge Council is calling on budding researchers interested in Gants Hill to come forward to help shape the new Gants Hill hub, which will be at the site of the library. - Credit: Google Maps

Volunteer researchers are being invited by Redbridge Council and University College London (UCL) to learn more about Gants Hill and help shape its future.

No previous experience is needed and the call is open to anyone who lives, works, studies or has an interest in the historic area.

The project is in response to feedback from a group of 40 residents who were selected to be part of the Gants Hill Hub Design Group.

The group is working with the council and developers on the future of the hub, which will be a mixed-use development from Redbridge Living, the council's development company.

The building will comprise new homes and services at the current site of the Gants Hill Library along with its car park in Cranbrook Road, and the Martley Drive play area.

The design group identified green spaces, safety and services as the most important design principles from a list of 10 they came up with.

They agreed the top priority should be that green space is preserved, expanded or spread across the site.

The research opportunity is open for people in the wards of Aldborough, Barkingside, Clayhall, Cranbrook, Fullwell and Valentines.

Volunteers will receive training and support from the council and UCL and those who take part will be able to present their findings back to the community.

Council leader Jas Athwal said: "This is a great opportunity to shape the future of Gants Hill, meet your neighbours and gain new skills.

"All volunteers will have a chance to develop their research skills and help design the research project.

"Your involvement can be flexibly fitted around your availability."

The research project will be made up of different parts, and volunteers can decide which to get involved in.

These include co-designing the research and how it will be conducted, as well as carrying out the research with volunteers’ networks and neighbours.

Cllr Athwal said the research project was a direct result of feedback from the design group and was part of the council's plans to give more power to residents over decisions that affect their lives.

There will be two online information sessions on Wednesday, May 26 at 1pm and on Thursday, May 27 at 7pm.

For full details and how to get involved, visit: http://orlo.uk/PvkWI.



