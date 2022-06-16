Some of the fly-tippers caught on CCTV cameras - Credit: Redbridge Council

Do you recognise these fly-tippers and litterbugs?

They've been caught on CCTV cameras dumping rubbish in the borough and Redbridge Council is calling on the community to help identify them.

The images were released as part of the council’s Redbridge Wall of Shame initiative, which aims to crack down on grime crime and empower people to help catch those responsible by reporting anyone they recognise.

The council has released images of people dumping rubbish in May - Credit: Redbridge Council

New CCTV footage posted on the council’s website shows 10 new fly-tippers seen trashing the borough in May, including a man dumping a holdall and another leaving bags of rubbish and a paint pot on the street.

The council says tip-offs from the last three, monthly editions of the Wall of Shame have led to four £400 fixed penalty notices being issued.

People who recognise anyone in these images is asked to contact Redbridge Council - Credit: Redbridge Council

Cabinet member for environment and civic pride, Cllr Jo Blackman, said: "Fly-tipping is a blight on our borough and we are doing all we can as a council to crack down on offenders and make our streets cleaner and greener.

"By working together as one community we can make it harder for fly-tippers to dump their rubbish in Redbridge, or think they can get away with it."

The council says it will fine or prosecute any person or business caught dumping rubbish in the borough.

It is also leading fly-tipping initiatives including community engagement work, free online workshops on reducing and disposing of waste, and targeted operations.

The community is being urged to help identify people responsible for fly-tipping in the borough - Credit: Redbridge Council

The council also offers a bulky waste collection service, which gives Redbridge residents a free collection every 12 months for a maximum of three items.

All fly-tips reported to the council are recorded and investigated, with enforcement action being taken if evidence is found.

The town hall says it aims to clear all recorded fly-tips on council land and the highway within 24 hours of being reported.

Visit https://wallofshame.redbridge.gov.uk/ to see footage of the latest 10 fly-tippers featured in the June edition.

Email the council on cleansing.services@redbridge.gov.uk if you can identify any of the culprits caught on camera.

If you come come across a fly-tip in the borough, visit https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/report-it/ to report it.