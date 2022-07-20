Some of the people caught fly-tipping on CCTV cameras in June - Credit: Redbridge Council

Do you recognise any of these 10 people?

Redbridge Council says they were caught on CCTV cameras dumping rubbish on the street last month, and is asking the community to help identify them.

The images were released as part of the council’s monthly Redbridge Wall of Shame series, which aims to crack down on grime crime and empower local people to help catch those responsible.

The July edition includes people allegedly seen strolling with prams filled with bags of rubbish that were then discarded on the street, a man dumping suitcases and another pushing a shopping trolley that is left on the pavement.

Redbridge Council says a tip-off from last month's edition resulted in someone who dumped a bag of rubbish in Ilford in May being identified and fined £400, which they have paid.

The council is asking for the public's help to identify people seen dumping rubbish in Redbridge - Credit: Redbridge Council

Cllr Jo Blackman, cabinet member for environment and civic pride, said: "Fly-tipping is a blight on our borough and we are doing all we can as a council to crack down on offenders and make our streets cleaner and greener.

"It's great to see the support we're getting from local people to help identify the culprits on our Wall of Shame.

"By working together as one community we can make it harder for fly-tippers to dump their rubbish in Redbridge, or think they can get away with it."

The council says it will fine or prosecute any individual or business caught dumping rubbish in the borough.

All fly-tips made known to the council are recorded and investigated, with enforcement action taken if evidence is found, according to the town hall.

The council is also leading initiatives such as community engagement work, targeted fly-tipping operations and free online workshops on reducing and disposing of waste properly.

A bulky waste collection service is available in Redbridge, which entitles residents of the borough to a free collection every 12 months for up to three items.

Visit https://wallofshame.redbridge.gov.uk/ to see the July edition.

Email Redbridge Council on cleansing.services@redbridge.gov.uk with information about the people in the images or footage.

Go to https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/report-it/ to report a fly-tip in the borough.