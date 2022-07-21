Council to install flood defence measures

Redbridge Council has vowed to introduce a range of flood defence schemes following last year's flash flooding.

The authority says it has ringfenced £830,000 to deliver measures which are planned over "the next few years".

Heavy rainfall on July 25 last year resulted in severe flooding in parts of the borough, with a number of homes affected in Clayhall.

A council spokesperson said work has already taken place in Hurstleigh Gardens, done in collaboration with the Environment Agency, to reduce the risk of flooding to more than 100 Clayhall homes.

The ringfenced money will be used to introduce "flood alleviation schemes" in areas that have been affected by flooding, they added.

Among the proposals is the installation of such a scheme at Westwood Recreation Ground in Seven Kings.

Sustainable drainage systems are also being designed for areas affected by last July’s flash floods.

The spokesperson said these capture rainwater, "trapping it where it falls so excess water can be drained away or absorbed through greenery to reduce the amount of water entering the sewer systems".

Councl leader Jas Athwal said: “Flash floods can have a devastating impact on local communities as we saw here in Redbridge last year when we experienced unprecedented levels of rainfall over a short space of time.

"As a consequence of climate change we’re facing the risk of flash floods occurring more frequently.

"By boosting the borough’s resilience to flooding we can better protect our communities and create a safer Redbridge for local people.”

Other action being taken on the issue includes rain gardens - large, planted verges which absorb water - and what the council called "shrub bed rejuvenation programmes".

These are aimed at soaking up excess water on the ground.

The council is also working with Thames Water on its work to reduce flood risks in the borough, adding that it is "coordinating" with Transport for London on its plans to reduce the risk of surface water flooding on and around the North Circular.

For advice and further information, visit redbridge.gov.uk/flooding.