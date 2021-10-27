Nine in ten Redbridge women report being subject to street harassment

Published: 5:10 PM October 27, 2021

Nine in ten women and girls in Redbridge report having been subject to street harassment.

That’s according to a survey of 600 women and girls, revealed during a presentation to the council’s strategy and resources committee last Tuesday (October 19).

Respondents reported being cat-called, followed, flashed or having their personal space invaded.

Almost none of these incidents were reported because of a “lack of confidence” anything would be done, according to Redbridge’s women’s safety champion, councillor Saima Ahmed.

Many had been told to take safety precautions when they made complaints, “rather than the perpetrator being told off”.

65 percent of surveyed women felt the risk to their safety was high or quite high when they were outside, with Ilford High Road, Ilford station, Gants Hill station, Valentines Park and Ley Street Car Park named as unsafe areas.

Women told Cllr Ahmed they wanted boys to be educated from a young age and to see men who harass women “held to account”.

Recommendations will be passed onto the community crime commission before being taken to cabinet in January.