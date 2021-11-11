Redbridge Labour removes whip from Barkingside councillor

Barkingside Cllr Khaled Noor, pictured when running 5k every weekend for a year in a charity challenge - Credit: Archant

A Barkingside councillor has had the whip removed by the local Labour Party group.

Cllr Khaled Noor, 46, had the whip removed indefinitely following a vote at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening, November 9.

Redbridge Labour said Cllr Noor’s whip had been withdrawn after “a number of separate incidents where his behaviour has fallen below the high standard we expect of our members”.

The group did not elaborate on the nature of Cllr Noor’s alleged conduct.

Cllr Noor, a human rights lawyer at Blackstones Solicitors, has been a Labour member since 2008 and was elected as a Barkingside ward councillor in May 2018.

In 2019, he put himself forward for the Labour Party selection contest for the Ilford South parliamentary constituency.

A Redbridge Labour spokesperson said: "The whip has been withdrawn from Cllr Noor following a number of separate incidents where his behaviour has fallen below the high standard we expect of our members.

“The group only considers removal of the whip in exceptional circumstances where conduct breaches set standards, the fact poor conduct has been repeated is a matter of regret but made action unavoidable.

“Our focus remains on local residents, and our important work keeping our communities safe, investing in vital services and making sure Redbridge is a great place to live, work and visit."

Redbridge’s Conservative leader Linda Huggett told the Local Democracy Reporting Service yesterday accused Labour group had deliberately avoided a by-election by delaying the disciplinary hearing until Tuesday’s cut-off date.

She said: “I find it very surprising that those allegations were made such a long time ago and nothing has been done about them until the cut-off date when you can call an election, which was yesterday [Tuesday], November 9."

Cllr Noor will remain a councillor in Redbridge’s Barkingside ward until the local elections in May 2022 and retains the right to appeal to the national Labour Party.

Currently, he would not be able to stand as a Labour candidate in those elections.

Redbridge Labour declined to comment on Cllr Huggett’s allegations.

Cllr Noor did not respond to a request for comment.