Foster carers create video poem encouraging others to join

Video

Published: 12:25 PM May 18, 2021

Foster carers in Redbridge have teamed up virtually to record a video poem about why they care for the borough’s most vulnerable children, with the aim of encouraging more families to follow in their footsteps.

The video, entitled Why We Care, was created and voiced by 12 of the borough's foster carers.

Redbridge Council released the video as part of Foster Care Fortnight, which runs until May 23.



Currently there are 42 foster care households working with Redbridge Council, but the borough needs more.



Tracy Bishop, 52, who featured in the video, has been fostering for Redbridge for nearly four years.



She and her family have cared for nine foster children ranging from newborn to teens.

Tracy said: “I always knew fostering was going to be a big part of our lives.

"It has been in our hearts as a family for a long time, so when we were finally able to make it happen we grabbed the opportunity.



“My biological children love having foster children as part of our family as it’s like having extra siblings.



“It blows my mind every single day seeing the difference you can make to a child’s life by investing your time, love and support in them.

"Yes, it’s challenging at times, but the rewards far outweigh the challenges.”

Jake Riley, 19, has been with the same Redbridge foster family since the age of six and he is now at university studying to be a doctor.

He said: “I feel really lucky, and have such a strong bond with my foster family. It seems silly calling them my foster family – to me they are my real family.



“If you can foster a child, please do it because the love and support you are able to give can change a life.”



Foster carers are offered financial support of up to £457 per child, per week, and there are also training opportunities, access to a fostering network and a buddy system to provide further support to new carers.



For more information email fostering@redbridge.gov.uk or call 020 8708 6068.



Alternatively you can book on to the council's next information session on: www.redbridge.gov.uk/fostering.

