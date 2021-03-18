Council signs charter prioritising women's safety at night
- Credit: PA
A cross-party motion is calling for night-time businesses to join Redbridge Council in signing the Mayor of London's Women's Night Safety Charter.
The motion was put forward by Cllr Ruth Clark (Con, Fairlop) and seconded by Cllr Vanisha Solanki (Lab, Fullwell)
It follows the death of Sarah Everard, whose body was found in Kent woodland on March 10, a week after she went missing in Clapham.
The motion will go to full council on Thursday, March 25.
The council is launching a borough-wide listening exercise which will take the form of a survey and a series of online events.
Women and girls will be invited to share their experiences and vocalise what action they believe is needed to help them feel safe.
Stalking and harassment increased by 15pc in Redbridge last year, with 1,811 reports in the 12 months up to September 2020.
Cllr Clark said it was disappointing that it had taken three years for the council to adopt the charter after it was first introduced in 2018 by the London mayor.
Most Read
- 1 Redbridge high school faces six-day teachers strike
- 2 South Woodford flats unveiled as part of plans for 600 council homes
- 3 Have you seen Alisha, 17, missing from Wanstead for more than two weeks?
- 4 Further cash boost to help Redbridge recover from Covid-19 impact
- 5 Mum and daughter reunite at Chigwell care home after year apart
- 6 GPs urge Muslims to get Covid-19 vaccine during Ramadan
- 7 Teacher supports pupils with motivational morning sessions initiative
- 8 Boy, 12, arrested in connection with Clayhall stabbing
- 9 How are you feeling about life after a year of Covid? Fill in our survey
- 10 Investigation into cause of fire at suspected Gants Hill cannabis factory
"Nevertheless, this is a step forward for women's safety," she added.
On signing up to the charter, council leader Jas Athwal said: "We are sending a powerful signal to local women that their safety is our top priority and to abusers and violent offenders that their behaviour will not be tolerated."
To support the charter, all organisations are asked to sign up to a number of pledges.
These include nominating a champion who actively promotes women’s night safety and demonstrating to staff and customers that the organisation takes women’s safety at night seriously.
Other pledges are to tell customers and staff what to do if they experience harassment when working, going out or travelling, training staff on recording reports and designing public spaces and work places to make them safer for women at night.