Published: 11:42 AM July 12, 2021

Deputy mayor of London for environment and energy, Shirley Rodrigues, will be a guest speaker at the event - Credit: GLA

Redbridge Council is asking residents and businesses to participate in a discussion on how to lower the borough’s carbon footprint.

The council will use the event, called ‘Tackling Climate Change in Redbridge’, to launch its Climate Change Action Plan and field questions from people about their environmental concerns.

The free event will take place online on Wednesday July 14, between 6pm and 7.30pm, and will feature the deputy mayor of London for environment and energy, Shirley Rodrigues, as a guest speaker.

Leader of Redbridge Council Cllr Jas Athwal said: “This event is a real opportunity for our local communities to be part of one of the most important conversations of our time.

"Together we can help create a cleaner, greener and healthier Redbridge for ourselves and our neighbours.

“We’re committed to stepping up to the challenge of climate change across the council, and the borough – but we can’t do this alone, and need to work together as one community to help cut carbon emissions in Redbridge.

“Our online event is a great way to find out what we can do and achieve together to address the causes and impacts of climate change in Redbridge.”

Cllr Athwal will begin the evening by talking about the borough’s green agenda, followed by guest speaker Ms Rodrigues, who will speak about Londonwide climate priorities.

Cabinet member for environment and civic pride Cllr Jo Blackman will then give a presentation on the Climate Change Action Plan, before a question and answer session.

Cllr Blackman said: “We’ve already seen some important work taking place within the council and across the community to promote green growth in the borough, but there is more we can do and our Climate Change Action Plan is the first chapter in our journey to do more.

“Please do sign up and join our event to find out more about the work being doing to tackle the borough’s climate emergency, how it impacts on all of us and what each of us can do to make a change.”

You can register for the event here.