First residents move in to new council homes in Hainault

Published: 10:49 AM May 14, 2021

Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal and Cllr Vanisha Solanki with King George Hospital nurse Kamlesh Gupta (centre), who was one of the first residents to move into her new council home in Marlyon Road. - Credit: Redbridge Council

The first residents have moved in to 33 new council homes in Hainault.

The Marlyon Road development, delivered by Redbridge Council in partnership with ENGIE, is part of the authority's plans to build 600 new affordable homes by 2022.

The development has 33 new homes, with a further 48 coming in the next two years. - Credit: Redbridge Council

The 33 homes are made up of five two-bedroom houses and 28 one-bedroom flats.

The new development is in place of bedsits there, which will be demolished once the final tenants move into existing new homes.

The second phase of the development is expected to be completed by April 2023.

Kamlesh Gupta, a nurse at King George Hospital, said moving into her new flat was a positive step after a very difficult year dealing with the pandemic. - Credit: Redbridge Council

Nurse Kamlesh Gupta, who was one of the first residents to move in last month, said she was really pleased with her new home, particularly as it is only a 10 minute drive from King George Hospital where she works.

She said moving into the one bedroom flat with her husband after living in a small studio before was a positive step after a very difficult year.

She told the Recorder: "The last year was a really hard time. Everyday I would enter the ward and wonder how many patients will die of Covid today?"

She is glad things are looking up now and is looking forward to having friends and family over, as soon as she is able to.

Some of the new homes come with a private garden, and one block has a large communal garden with a play area for children.

Hannah Osman and Abdi Rahman Ali Hussein (right) moved into their new home with a private garden for their two children to play in. - Credit: Redbridge Council

Mum-of-two Hannah Osman was surprised to discover her new home came with its own garden and said it has been great to have the space to allow her children to play outside.

She said: “The new home will significantly improve our standard of living. I feel as though I can return to studying as there is much more space now.

"Being able to watch my children play in the garden also makes me very happy.”

At an opening event, council leader Jas Athwal said he was pleased to see a high-quality build so residents could move into more sustainable accommodation.

He said: "London has been in the grip of a housing crisis for a number of years and the coronavirus pandemic has only made things tougher for hard-pressed families.

"We’re committed to building much-needed, high-quality council homes in Redbridge so that local people can live here safely and comfortably.”

One block has a large communal garden with a play area for children. - Credit: Roy Chacko

The overall development will include eight homes designed specifically for wheelchair users.

Cllr Vanisha Solanki, cabinet member for housing, also met with residents who had moved in and spoke of the homes being a long-term investment.

She said: "These homes are something these residents can see their children growing up in safely.

"These are high-quality schemes and to think it's affordable council housing, it's really amazing.

"This scheme is another step towards reducing the waiting time for accommodation and providing a better future for local families.

"These are high quality homes, with top sustainability standards making homes more affordable for our local residents.”

Alissa Povojeva said she considered herself very lucky to have a space for her two-year-old daughter to play safely outside. - Credit: Alissa Povojeva

Another resident Alissa Povojeva, said it was great to live so close to Hainault Forest and to have a garden her two-year-old daughter could play in safely.

She said: "As a single parent I consider myself very lucky to have a nice, spacious flat and my daughter just loves running around in the garden."

Marlyon Road is the second new council housing development completed in partnership between Redbridge Council and ENGIE.

Dan Germann, managing director for ENGIE Places and Communities South, said: “With the first phase of Marlyon Road now complete, and with 33 new homes available, we are delighted to have delivered sustainable, affordable homes in line with Redbridge’s vision as well as further supporting local families.

"We look forward to continuing a successful working partnership.”